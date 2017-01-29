John Cena became WWE Champion for the 16 time on Sunday night at the Royal Rumble—tying Ric Flair’s record—and celebrated by granting a wish.

After raising the belt, Cena went into the stands and celebrated with a kid in the Make-A-Wish program, hi-fiving him, putting the belt on him, posing for the camera and apparently sending him home with a shirt filled with autographs.

Michael Cole mentioned on WWE Network that Cena’s granted over 500 wishes.

when i grow up i wanna be like John Cena pic.twitter.com/cGpEqMjDPK — WrestlinGifs (@WrestlinGifs) January 30, 2017

What a guy.

– Kenny Ducey