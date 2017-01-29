Extra Mustard

John Cena wins WWE Championship, celebrates with Make-A-Wish kid

Extra Mustard
an hour ago

John Cena became WWE Champion for the 16 time on Sunday night at the Royal Rumble—tying Ric Flair’s record—and celebrated by granting a wish.

After raising the belt, Cena went into the stands and celebrated with a kid in the Make-A-Wish program, hi-fiving him, putting the belt on him, posing for the camera and apparently sending him home with a shirt filled with autographs.

Michael Cole mentioned on WWE Network that Cena’s granted over 500 wishes.

What a guy.

– Kenny Ducey

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters