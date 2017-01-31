Extra Mustard

Budweiser's Super Bowl ad is about its immigrant founder

Daniel Rapaport
an hour ago

Budweiser's feel-good commercials, usually featuring Clydesdale horses and puppies, have become synonymous with Super Bowl Sunday. 

The beer company's recently released spot for Super Bowl LI is similarly uplifting but takes a different tack. "Born The Hard Way" follows Budweiser's immigrant founder Adolphus Busch on his journey from Germany to America. 

In the one-minute ad set in the 1800s, the young Busch is met with a harsh welcome, as Americans yell "you're not wanted here!" and "go back home!" He eventually settles in St. Louis, where he meets Eberhard Anheuser. The two would collaborate to form beer powerhouse Anheuser-Busch (now Anheuser-Busch InBev), the parent company of Budweiser, Bud Light and Corona, among other beers and spirits.

 

Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

"This commercial shows the start of Budweiser’s journey, and while it is set in the 1800's, it's a story we believe will resonate with today's entrepreneurial generation — those who continue strive for their dreams,” Ricardo Marques, Budweiser’s vice president of marketing, said in a press release. 

The ad comes amidst controversy over President Donald Trump's executive order to halt immigrant from seven Muslim-majority countries. According to the press release, the commercial is unrelated to the executive order and focuses on the general experience of the immigrant rather than any specific situation. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters