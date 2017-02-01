Extra Mustard

Super Bowl Ad Reveal: Rob Gronkowski and Jeffrey Tambor Are the Odd Couple

Rose Minutaglio
Rose Minutaglio
11 minutes ago

This story originally appeared on People.com

Picking up, please!

In a new Super Bowl commercial for Tide, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski portrays the owner of a dry cleaners aptly named ‘Gronk’s Cleaners.’ His only customer? None other than Transparent actor Jeffrey Tambor!

The unlikely odd couple has an awkwardly hilarious exchange when Tambor brings in a jelly-stained shirt and Gronkowski continually calls him the wrong name. Their quirky on-screen relationship (described by Gronkowski, 27, as an “old married couple”) comes out to play in the bit.

“We’re kind of an ‘odd couple,’ if you will,” Tambor, 72, tells PEOPLE. “Rob’s big personality and sense of humor was a nice counter to my more reserved personality and dry sense of humor. Hopefully other people find the dynamic that plays out on screen as entertaining as we do.” 

The 6-foot-6, 265-lb. athlete and the actor became close off set, when Tambor accidentally walked in on Gronkowski during some self-reflection in the makeup trailer before the shoot.

“He caught me flexing… as a joke,” explains Gronkowski, whose favorite Tambor character is George Bluth, Sr. from Arrested Development. “I called him Jerry and the banter started rolling from that point!” 

“He kept calling me Jerry or Jeff, anything but Jeffrey,” adds Tambor of filming the bit for America’s #1 detergent Tide, who is promoting their offer for a better Super Bowl Sunday solution. “We also talked about Tom Brady, I learned that he really is a nice guy!

The two became fast friends — but have promised to stay in touch only if Tambor starts rooting for Gronkowski’s Pats.

“We’ll stay in touch as long as he doesn’t go all soft on me moving forward… and if he cheers for the Patriots on Sunday,” says Gronkowski.

“I’m actually from San Francisco, so I’m a 49ers fan!” quips Tambor.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters