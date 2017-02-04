Extra Mustard

People are boycotting Budweiser over immigration-themed Super Bowl ad

SI Wire
2 hours ago

A politically tinged Budweiser ad has made some people upset, or so it seems.

One of the company’s new TV spots for the Super Bowl depicts Anheuser-Busch founder Adolphus Busch from Germany arriving in St. Louis, where he meets co-founder Eberhard Anheuser. This rings relevant given the immigration ban brought on by President Donald Trump and the ensuing outrage over the past week or so. The ad shows American hostility toward Busch upon his arrival in America and some of the hardships he deals with en route to success.

Anheuser-Busch says this is a concept they’ve been developing for over a year, according to the Washington Post. In a different set of circumstances, it’s unlikely anyone would bat an eyelash. But, these are our circumstances.

Woof.

