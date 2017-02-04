A politically tinged Budweiser ad has made some people upset, or so it seems.

One of the company’s new TV spots for the Super Bowl depicts Anheuser-Busch founder Adolphus Busch from Germany arriving in St. Louis, where he meets co-founder Eberhard Anheuser. This rings relevant given the immigration ban brought on by President Donald Trump and the ensuing outrage over the past week or so. The ad shows American hostility toward Busch upon his arrival in America and some of the hardships he deals with en route to success.

Anheuser-Busch says this is a concept they’ve been developing for over a year, according to the Washington Post. In a different set of circumstances, it’s unlikely anyone would bat an eyelash. But, these are our circumstances.

Budweiser sees no difference between white immigrant Adolphus Busch, and jihadis who would destroy America. I see the difference #BoycottBud pic.twitter.com/ke41toNHag — Paul Nehlen (@pnehlen) February 1, 2017

@xatzisotiris #boycottBudweiser - Budweiser is a Belgium - Brazilian brewery which no doesn't reflects Americans. Drink Samuel Adams! — Eric Thompson Show (@ETTalkShow) February 4, 2017

#BoycottBudweiser I won't be drinking this terrible beer again. Microbreweries for the win that don't get into politics. Bud= idiots — Broxus (@BroxusMaximus) February 4, 2017

Way to go @Budweiser you've managed to piss off middle America. You know, the people who used to drink your beer. #BoycottBudweiser — Kathy Pierce (@pierce_khh) February 1, 2017

It took a political Superbowl ad for people to #BoycottBudweiser ?



I would've thought it was because it's disgusting.



😂😂😂 — Jeremy Saldate (@jeremysaldate) February 3, 2017

The @Budweiser commercial is irrelevant to Americans. It is owned by a foreign company. Oh, and it tastes like cow piss. #BOYCOTTBUDWEISER — Tim from Texas (@ts422a) February 2, 2017

Miller Lite is much better anyway. Plus, it's made and owned by the USA. #BoycottBudweiser https://t.co/1TuuKoaGzg — John (@Bigjohnnyjet827) February 2, 2017

Woof.