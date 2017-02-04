Extra Mustard

Kirk Cousins shoves referee during charity flag football game

Extra Mustard
2 hours ago

It’s not unlike professional athletes to be uber-competitive in just about everything they do. After all, that’s what earned them a career in sports. Sometimes, though, they can get a bit carried away.

Take Saturday, for example. Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins was playing in a meaningless flag football game for charity against a Doug Flutie-led team, and trying to piece together a game-winning drive in the closing seconds. When he completed a long pass to the one-yard line, and the ball failed to be spotted in a timely manner, he maybe not-so-jokingly shoved some poor referee.

According to Deadspin, not only did Kirk seem legit angry, but this innocent guy was a volunteer! Let him live, man.

– Kenny Ducey

