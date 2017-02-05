Here is Lady Gaga’s complete Super Bowl setlist

Lady Gaga performed at halftime of this year’s Super Bowl, and busted out most of her hits despite rumors she would be conducting a satanic ritual instead.

The Grammy-winning pop star followed up last year’s show, which included Coldplay, Beyoncé and Bruno Mars.

Gaga began her show by singing “God Bless America” on the roof of NRG Stadium.

She then bungee jumped down into the stadium and burst into song.

Full setlist:

"God Bless America"

"Edge of Glory"

"Poker Face"

"Born This Way"

"Telephone"

"Just Dance"

"Million Reasons"

"Bad Romance"

There were no guests.