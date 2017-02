Tom Brady filmed a commercial with Shields MRI back when he had four Super Bowl rings but taped an alternate ending for his fifth one.

He knew it would be a matter of "when" not "if" he would ever win another title.

Watch his new commercial with Shields MRI:

No one backs up their cockiness better than Brady.

The original ad can be seen below:

And the video was uploaded to that private Vimeo account two days ago!