That little dude who played Calvin Cambridge in Like Mike—known to a few as ‘Bow Wow’—is no longer using family-friendly language in his films.

Shad Moss—who recently retired from a rap career that was somehow alive—was in attendance for Super Bowl LI on Sunday night and got incredibly heated when his favorite team began to fumble away its lead.

As the Falcons began to fall from grace, just as Shad did years ago, Mr. Moss screamed some f-bombs right into his phone to show how grown up he is. He then added a strange comparison.

I feel like i just walked in on my wife having sex w my/ brother. Im so torn and hurt.... words cant describe this feeling — Shad Moss(Bow Wow) (@smoss) February 6, 2017

Just hours prior to the outburst, he was quite confident the Falcons would win.

21 skunk! Get tem the fuck outta here #superbowl pic.twitter.com/PVwX9pnL5s — Shad Moss(Bow Wow) (@smoss) February 6, 2017

2 more quarters to go! Zip this shit up! #riseup pic.twitter.com/teTfGeXlbb — Shad Moss(Bow Wow) (@smoss) February 6, 2017

#riseup I TOLD YALL! Scam brady and the fakeriots are DOOOONE hahahaha — Shad Moss(Bow Wow) (@smoss) February 6, 2017

Well, Mr. Wow, it appears the fakriots are not done, but you and your Falcons are.