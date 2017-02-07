The Patriots had some fun celebrating their Super Bowl LI win at their parade through Boston on Tuesday.

The celebration was certainly warranted after New England mounted the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history to beat the Atlanta Falcons in the first overtime period in Super Bowl history.

Here are some of the best moments from the parade festivities.

The Patriots are already favorites to win next year's Super Bowl, so it could be just one year until the streets of Boston get to celebrate yet another championship.