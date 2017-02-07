Here are some of the best things that happened at the Patriots' Super Bowl parade
The Patriots had some fun celebrating their Super Bowl LI win at their parade through Boston on Tuesday.
The celebration was certainly warranted after New England mounted the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history to beat the Atlanta Falcons in the first overtime period in Super Bowl history.
Here are some of the best moments from the parade festivities.
Boston, let's go! #paradetyme #cuetheduckboats pic.twitter.com/FZYViOIrMn— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) February 7, 2017
Is that Tom Brady's kid or Cam Newton's? pic.twitter.com/uNAAVnjGKK— SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) February 7, 2017
15 years old— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 7, 2017
10 championship parades 🏆
This kid is the envy of sports fans everywhere https://t.co/QD1JNoHYAc pic.twitter.com/TlrrPcoNGF
DEDICATION. 👊#Patriots #SB51 pic.twitter.com/xlgqZdtRtG— NFL Canada (@NFLCanada) February 7, 2017
Copley Square absolutely jammed! #patriotsparade #wcvb pic.twitter.com/iqPDUJHitS— Doug Meehan (@dougmeehan) February 7, 2017
A "No Days Off" chant is the most Belichick thing ever pic.twitter.com/kIUOQKVS4P— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 7, 2017
Crowd goes wild for Brady. #patriotsparade pic.twitter.com/9QctKrZBt7— Steve Annear (@steveannear) February 7, 2017
GRONK BEER SPIKE!!! pic.twitter.com/lhQ0MAbICr— Steve Perrault (@Steve_Perrault) February 7, 2017
The Patriots are already favorites to win next year's Super Bowl, so it could be just one year until the streets of Boston get to celebrate yet another championship.