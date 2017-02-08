The Nets’ jersey sponsor is the ugliest yet and fans hate it
NBA fans weren’t too pleased when the league announced that teams will have advertisers’ logos on their jerseys starting next season, mostly because it could lead to a disaster like what the Nets just did.
The Kings, Sixers and Celtics already announced sponsorship deals and their 2 1/2-inch patches don’t look too bad at all. They match the teams’ color schemes and blend right into the jersey.
The Nets? The Nets did not do that.
NEWS: We’re looking forward to the future, and we're proud that @Infor will be a part of it. pic.twitter.com/EAUgekqz2e— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 8, 2017
Understandably, these atrocities are getting pilloried online.
@BrooklynNets @Infor good job making the logo the same color as the uniform like all the other teams have been!— Colin Martin (@colinmartin15) February 8, 2017
Absolutely BRUTAL advertiser patch https://t.co/Io9iFGYTBY— Phil Hecken (@PhilHecken) February 8, 2017
I hate to infor........m you that these are horrible. https://t.co/ZCQmuB1Hnw— Nothin' But Nets (@NetsBlogFS) February 8, 2017
. @BrooklynNets & @Infor, fixed it for you. pic.twitter.com/fKw6BT3dho— Mike King (@MikeKing00) February 8, 2017
@BrooklynNets @Infor this is the ugliest thing I've ever seen "Hey we got these sleek black/white jerseys. Why not put a red square on them"— Spenser (@spenser034) February 8, 2017
@BrooklynNets @Infor what the hell??????????? pic.twitter.com/yupTC4ghAK— W I L D Y O U T H (@JAVI3R_EDM) February 8, 2017
@BrooklynNets @Infor we're hurt already and you throw this at us? The punishment continues...— Andy (@Badandy538_) February 8, 2017
@BrooklynNets @Infor wow that is just hideous looking. I was gonna buy a jersey soon. Guess not anymore, I'm gonna go throw up instead— Robbie Alpz (@RobbieAlpz) February 8, 2017
@BrooklynNets @barclayscenter @Infor Nets are a Joke! Worst record in the NBA. Fire everybody fast! Need a Steinbrenner type owner!!!— James Bennett (@jms9) February 8, 2017
@BrooklynNets @Infor I am trying to be open minded about this but this could be the final straw.— Bill Sullivan (@BillSullivan82) February 8, 2017
At least everyone was already forced to look up what Infor does. (And the Nets got $8 million for the effort.)