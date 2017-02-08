Extra Mustard

The Nets’ jersey sponsor is the ugliest yet and fans hate it

Dan Gartland
Dan Gartland
16 minutes ago

NBA fans weren’t too pleased when the league announced that teams will have advertisers’ logos on their jerseys starting next season, mostly because it could lead to a disaster like what the Nets just did. 

The Kings, Sixers and Celtics already announced sponsorship deals and their 2 1/2-inch patches don’t look too bad at all. They match the teams’ color schemes and blend right into the jersey. 

The Nets? The Nets did not do that.

Understandably, these atrocities are getting pilloried online. 

At least everyone was already forced to look up what Infor does. (And the Nets got $8 million for the effort.)

