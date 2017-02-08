NBA fans weren’t too pleased when the league announced that teams will have advertisers’ logos on their jerseys starting next season, mostly because it could lead to a disaster like what the Nets just did.

The Kings, Sixers and Celtics already announced sponsorship deals and their 2 1/2-inch patches don’t look too bad at all. They match the teams’ color schemes and blend right into the jersey.

The Nets? The Nets did not do that.

NEWS: We’re looking forward to the future, and we're proud that @Infor will be a part of it. pic.twitter.com/EAUgekqz2e — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 8, 2017

Understandably, these atrocities are getting pilloried online.

@BrooklynNets @Infor good job making the logo the same color as the uniform like all the other teams have been! — Colin Martin (@colinmartin15) February 8, 2017

Absolutely BRUTAL advertiser patch https://t.co/Io9iFGYTBY — Phil Hecken (@PhilHecken) February 8, 2017

I hate to infor........m you that these are horrible. https://t.co/ZCQmuB1Hnw — Nothin' But Nets (@NetsBlogFS) February 8, 2017

@BrooklynNets @Infor this is the ugliest thing I've ever seen "Hey we got these sleek black/white jerseys. Why not put a red square on them" — Spenser (@spenser034) February 8, 2017

@BrooklynNets @Infor what the hell??????????? pic.twitter.com/yupTC4ghAK — W I L D Y O U T H (@JAVI3R_EDM) February 8, 2017

@BrooklynNets @Infor we're hurt already and you throw this at us? The punishment continues... — Andy (@Badandy538_) February 8, 2017

@BrooklynNets @Infor wow that is just hideous looking. I was gonna buy a jersey soon. Guess not anymore, I'm gonna go throw up instead — Robbie Alpz (@RobbieAlpz) February 8, 2017

@BrooklynNets @barclayscenter @Infor Nets are a Joke! Worst record in the NBA. Fire everybody fast! Need a Steinbrenner type owner!!! — James Bennett (@jms9) February 8, 2017

@BrooklynNets @Infor I am trying to be open minded about this but this could be the final straw. — Bill Sullivan (@BillSullivan82) February 8, 2017

At least everyone was already forced to look up what Infor does. (And the Nets got $8 million for the effort.)