An Uncle Drew movie starring Kyrie Irving is apparently on the way

2 hours ago

Remember Kyrie Irving’s Uncle Drew Pepsi ad? It could be coming full-length to a theater near you.

Variety reports film rights to the Pepsi Max spot character — an elderly man with a whole lot of game (Irving in heavy makeup) — have been acquired by Temple Hill Entertainment, with Irving signed on to reprise the titular starring role.

Apparently other NBA faces could appear as well. Variety describes the concept as pick-up basketball Blues Brothers.

Is this what Space Jam for the new generation should be? Perhaps. Will there be other famous people in old-person makeup? Maybe.

Paging Grandmama Larry Johnson. Are you too young to get that?

