Chicago sports figures celebrate Chance the Rapper winning his first Grammy
Rapper Chance the Rapper won his first Grammy award for best new artist shortly added another for his rap performance of "No Problem" with 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne.
Athletes took to Twitter to congratulate Chance the Rapper and share their excitement:
Well deserved @chancetherapper pic.twitter.com/FOQiPHTfUH— Tim Anderson Jr. (@TimAnderson7) February 13, 2017
For all of Chicago — congrats, @chancetherapper! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/cUHws4WVfl— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) February 13, 2017
LIL CHANO— Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) February 13, 2017
Happy for my brother @chancetherapper on the Grammy!!! Way to rep the city fam!— DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 13, 2017
Congrats to Chicago's own @chancetherapper on his first Grammy! Keep changing the game! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/xEELELG2VG— Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) February 13, 2017
The 23-year-old rapper from Chicago was nominated for seven Grammy's.