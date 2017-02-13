This crazy handball shot is a miracle of physics
Americans only pay attention to handball when it briefly captures our imagination every four years at the Olympics, but maybe we should follow it more closely.
During a game Sunday between Croatia’s RK Nexe and Macedonian club RK Vardar, Nexe’s Vedran Zrnic pulled off a penalty shot that will leave your head spinning.
Zrnic' @rk_nexe spin shot was something Angelov @HCVardar just couldn't stop #SEHALeague #Gazprom #VARvsNXE Full HL: https://t.co/1iIrIh1hZR pic.twitter.com/OQfbJQzzkC— SEHA-GAZPROM LEAGUE (@SEHALeague) February 12, 2017
It’s crazy how the first camera angle almost makes it look like the shot deflected off the goalie and in.