This crazy handball shot is a miracle of physics

Americans only pay attention to handball when it briefly captures our imagination every four years at the Olympics, but maybe we should follow it more closely.

During a game Sunday between Croatia’s RK Nexe and Macedonian club RK Vardar, Nexe’s Vedran Zrnic pulled off a penalty shot that will leave your head spinning.

It’s crazy how the first camera angle almost makes it look like the shot deflected off the goalie and in.

