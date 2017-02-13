Extra Mustard

This crazy handball shot is a miracle of physics

Dan Gartland
Dan Gartland
37 minutes ago

Americans only pay attention to handball when it briefly captures our imagination every four years at the Olympics, but maybe we should follow it more closely. 

During a game Sunday between Croatia’s RK Nexe and Macedonian club RK Vardar, Nexe’s Vedran Zrnic pulled off a penalty shot that will leave your head spinning. 

It’s crazy how the first camera angle almost makes it look like the shot deflected off the goalie and in.

