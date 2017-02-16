(Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images)

Genie Bouchard Makes Good on Twitter Bet

On Wednesday night, tennis star and 2017 SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard followed through on the Super Bowl bet she made with a random guy on Twitter when the Falcons were clearly going to win. Whoops.

@geniebouchard if patriots win we go on a date? — TW1 (@punslayintwoods) February 6, 2017

The lucky 20-year-old Missouri student, whose name is John Goehrke, confirmed it was the "best date ever." That says a lot, considering they went to a Bucks-Nets game.

This Wasn't the Trade We Expected

Carmelo Anthony will replace the injured Kevin Love at this weekend's NBA All-Star game.

Robyn Lawley: Lovely Lady of the Day

LLOD honors go to Robyn Lawley, the 2015 Rookie of the Year, who is in the SI Swimsuit issue for the third year in a row. (Click here for full-size gallery.)

Curry Was Extremely Confident This Would Go in

Trump Passes on March Madness

The president will not continue Obama's tradition of filling out an NCAA bracket. Guess talking about actual sports isn't really part of "locker room talk."

Bill Walton and Dick Vitale Had a Great Night

Highlights of the duo's Cavs-Pacers coverage included this gem:

sonofthebronx: Dick Vitale and Bill Walton talk about Lady Gaga ESPN NBA Basketball: Pacers… https://t.co/BeHYsulTYf pic.twitter.com/akZnhUeWTe — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) February 16, 2017

Here's a full rundown from FTW.

I Side With the Kid Here

Don't mess with the 'do, Nabby! pic.twitter.com/GrxLvq23k1 — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) February 16, 2017

We All Need a Note Like This

A letter from DC 4th graders to the WaPo newsroom pic.twitter.com/KPPmX8BJbd — Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) February 15, 2017

Odds & Ends

Almost all of Team USA is playing in the NBA All-Star Game ... Mike Ilitch helped pay for Rosa Parks' housing for more than a decade ... International tourism to the United States is already taking a hit under Trump ... Apparently boobs are very 2017? ... Gizmodo Media Group (aka the old Gawker) launches a site where you can "Tell on Trump" securely.

Or Maybe Just Hit Up Bourbon Street?

Klay Thompson's plans before the 2017 #NBAAllStar game in NOLA?



"Go see the swamps or something, try to catch an alligator...I don't know." pic.twitter.com/9Ev8pKHrNk — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) February 16, 2017

Guard Squirrels Are a Thing

Heroic squirrel saves his owner from a burglar.

