Extra Mustard

Thursday's A.M. Hot Clicks: Robyn Lawley; Genie Bouchard makes Twitter guy's dreams come true

Lindsay Applebaum
an hour ago

(Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images)

Genie Bouchard Makes Good on Twitter Bet

On Wednesday night, tennis star and 2017 SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard followed through on the Super Bowl bet she made with a random guy on Twitter when the Falcons were clearly going to win. Whoops. 

The lucky 20-year-old Missouri student, whose name is John Goehrke, confirmed it was the "best date ever." That says a lot, considering they went to a Bucks-Nets game.

This Wasn't the Trade We Expected

Carmelo Anthony will replace the injured Kevin Love at this weekend's NBA All-Star game.

Robyn Lawley: Lovely Lady of the Day

LLOD honors go to Robyn Lawley, the 2015 Rookie of the Year, who is in the SI Swimsuit issue for the third year in a row. (Click here for full-size gallery.)

Robyn Lawley :: Getty Images
Robyn Lawley :: Getty Images
Robyn Lawley ::@robynlawley1/Instagram
Robyn Lawley ::@robynlawley1/Instagram
Robyn Lawley :: Getty Images
Robyn Lawley :: Getty Images
Robyn Lawley ::@robynlawley1/Instagram
Robyn Lawley ::@robynlawley1/Instagram
Robyn Lawley :: Getty Images
Robyn Lawley :: Getty Images
Robyn Lawley ::@robynlawley1/Instagram
Robyn Lawley ::@robynlawley1/Instagram
Robyn Lawley :: Getty Images
Robyn Lawley :: Getty Images
Robyn Lawley :: Getty Images
Robyn Lawley :: Getty Images
Robyn Lawley :: Getty Images
Robyn Lawley :: Getty Images
Robyn Lawley ::@robynlawley1/Instagram
Robyn Lawley ::@robynlawley1/Instagram
Robyn Lawley ::@robynlawley1/Instagram
Robyn Lawley ::@robynlawley1/Instagram
Robyn Lawley :: Getty Images
Robyn Lawley :: Getty Images
Robyn Lawley ::@robynlawley1/Instagram
Robyn Lawley ::@robynlawley1/Instagram
Robyn Lawley ::@robynlawley1/Instagram
Robyn Lawley ::@robynlawley1/Instagram
Robyn Lawley: Lovely Lady of the Day
1 14
Close
expandIcon
1 14
Close

Curry Was Extremely Confident This Would Go in

Trump Passes on March Madness

The president will not continue Obama's tradition of filling out an NCAA bracket. Guess talking about actual sports isn't really part of "locker room talk."

Bill Walton and Dick Vitale Had a Great Night

Highlights of the duo's Cavs-Pacers coverage included this gem:

Here's a full rundown from FTW.

I Side With the Kid Here

We All Need a Note Like This

Odds & Ends

Almost all of Team USA is playing in the NBA All-Star Game ... Mike Ilitch helped pay for Rosa Parks' housing for more than a decade ... International tourism to the United States is already taking a hit under Trump ... Apparently boobs are very 2017? ... Gizmodo Media Group (aka the old Gawker) launches a site where you can "Tell on Trump" securely.

Or Maybe Just Hit Up Bourbon Street?

Guard Squirrels Are a Thing

Heroic squirrel saves his owner from a burglar.

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping him on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters