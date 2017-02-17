Extra Mustard

Friday's A.M. Hot Clicks: Siena fan hits halfcourt shot, then boyfriend proposes; Lais Ribeiro

Lindsay Applebaum
an hour ago

Greatest Proposal Ever?

Most of us would agree that public marriage proposals of any kind are a terrible and far-too-risky idea. Too many uncontrollable elements, including a potential "no" with a crowd full of strangers looking on. But Thursday night's proposal at a Siena basketball game was the exception that proves the rule. It involved a made halfcourt shot and a man dressed as a Dunkin' Donuts coffee cup on bended knee, and it was pretty perfect.

Crosby Hits 1,000 Point Mark...

The Penguins star couldn't have done any of it without teammate Evgeni Malkin, according to Evgeni Malkin.

...and Then Scores Overtime Winner

Malkin kind of proved his point, didn't he? What a pass.

Lais Ribeiro: Lovely Lady of the Day

Today's LLOD is Lais Ribeiro, who can also be found in this year's SI Swimsuit collection. (Click here for a full-size gallery.)

Lais Ribeiro :: Getty Images
Bill Belichick Will be the Voice of a New WWII Documentary

The Patriots coach is narrating a documentary film about World War II set to air this spring on PBS, the World War II Foundation announced Thursday. Hopefully his voiceovers sound better than his press conferences.

Internet Delighted by Mockable NBA All-Star Portraits

Rondo Throws Deeeeep

Odds & Ends

Chris Christie vs. the Phillies ... Gilbert Arenas, such a gentleman ... Darrelle Revis charged on multiple accounts after after altercation in Pittsburgh ... Man murdered by his friend for refusing to dance at a birthday party ... Ranking the NBA-All-Star player emojis ... Drake paused his concert to get Odell Beckham Jr. to sign fan's jersey ... Funeral home offers drive-thru services ... Who should be on the next Hard Knocks?

But What's Going on the Other Cheek?

Dorky Dancer Showdown

'Girls, Pizza, Champag-ne'

Barstool Sports is accompanying the SI Swimsuit crew to Houston. What could go wrong?

Heading into the Weekend Like...

Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

