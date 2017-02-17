Greatest Proposal Ever?

Most of us would agree that public marriage proposals of any kind are a terrible and far-too-risky idea. Too many uncontrollable elements, including a potential "no" with a crowd full of strangers looking on. But Thursday night's proposal at a Siena basketball game was the exception that proves the rule. It involved a made halfcourt shot and a man dressed as a Dunkin' Donuts coffee cup on bended knee, and it was pretty perfect.

Crosby Hits 1,000 Point Mark...

The Penguins star couldn't have done any of it without teammate Evgeni Malkin, according to Evgeni Malkin.

We were just handed info on #Crosby1000. I'm a big fan of that Malkin quote. #Pens pic.twitter.com/WhzNoVZahN — Wes Crosby (@OtherNHLCrosby) February 17, 2017

...and Then Scores Overtime Winner

Malkin kind of proved his point, didn't he? What a pass.

Hail to the Kings. pic.twitter.com/gxi1Clp5Ng — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 17, 2017

Lais Ribeiro: Lovely Lady of the Day

Today's LLOD is Lais Ribeiro, who can also be found in this year's SI Swimsuit collection. (Click here for a full-size gallery.)

Lais Ribeiro: Lovely Lady of the Day 1 21 Close expandIcon 1 21 Close

Bill Belichick Will be the Voice of a New WWII Documentary

The Patriots coach is narrating a documentary film about World War II set to air this spring on PBS, the World War II Foundation announced Thursday. Hopefully his voiceovers sound better than his press conferences.

Bill Belichick really doesn't know, man pic.twitter.com/K0Bv7uX03r — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 3, 2017

Internet Delighted by Mockable NBA All-Star Portraits

Rondo Throws Deeeeep

Rajon Rondo with the three-quarter-court chest pass to Jimmy Butler pic.twitter.com/LXLrWyA1UW — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) February 17, 2017

Odds & Ends

Chris Christie vs. the Phillies ... Gilbert Arenas, such a gentleman ... Darrelle Revis charged on multiple accounts after after altercation in Pittsburgh ... Man murdered by his friend for refusing to dance at a birthday party ... Ranking the NBA-All-Star player emojis ... Drake paused his concert to get Odell Beckham Jr. to sign fan's jersey ... Funeral home offers drive-thru services ... Who should be on the next Hard Knocks?

But What's Going on the Other Cheek?

It took five Super Bowls for this Patriots fan to get Tom Brady’s face tattooed on his ass https://t.co/KF3Mm5mab2 pic.twitter.com/G39qfeIQ67 — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) February 17, 2017

Dorky Dancer Showdown

'Girls, Pizza, Champag-ne'

Barstool Sports is accompanying the SI Swimsuit crew to Houston. What could go wrong?

Heading into the Weekend Like...

The most graceful walk down the stairs I've ever seen 😂 pic.twitter.com/gnp6Xbzd4W — Cute Emergency (@CuteEmergency) February 16, 2017

