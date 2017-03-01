Wizards forward Markieff Morris managed to do the impossible on Tuesday: Come up clutch and brag about the size of his nuts without getting fined.

Instead of busting out the Sam Cassell dance following a pair of clutch free throws to seal a win over the Warriors, Morris waited until after the game to verbally celebrate the fact that he has stones.

“My wife tells me all the time I’ve got big nuts,” Morris said. “I put my nuts on the line tonight.”

Markieff Morris on his clutch FTs: "My wife tells me all the time I've got big nuts. I put my nuts on the line tonight." #Wizards pic.twitter.com/U84IEvIiVs — Locked On Wizards (@lockedonwizards) March 1, 2017

Well, if anyone would be able to corroborate Markieff’s claim, it’d be Mrs. Morris.

– Kenny Ducey