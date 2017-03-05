Extra Mustard

Arian Foster thinks he could win in a fight with a wolf

Arian Foster thinks he could fight a wolf. And win. 

No, this is not a hyperbolic assertion of strength or some misunderstood joke. The former NFL running back really thinks he would come out victorious in a one-on-one fight with a wolf.

His reasoning? He weighs more and has thumbs. Which is decent logic, as the bigger person (or mammal, more generally in this case) would usually be the favorite in a fight. But I don't care how many thumbs Foster has, wolves still have 16 more claws and way sharper teeth than he does. 

Others tried to point these facts out to him on Twitter, but his confidence in himself remained steadfast.

There are too many tweets to link, so check out a sampling below or click here to view his timeline in all its wolf-threatening glory.

Here's hoping he never finds himself in the position to test his theory. I'm not as confident he would win as he is.

