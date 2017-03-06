Nigel Owens’s sharp sense of humor has made him the most beloved referee in European rugby. He’s been caught mic’d up admonishing players by telling them “this is not soccer” and had a good chuckle at his own expense after passport issues left him stranded at the airport.

He was up to his old tricks again on Sunday, jokingly giving a yellow card to the ball boy after an errant pass hit him square in the back.

😂 We absolutely love this!@Nigelrefowens sin bins the ball boy during @leinsterrugby v @scarlets_rugby! Carden felen i gasglwr y peli! pic.twitter.com/jgYP0NGXk7 — Clwb Rygbi (@yclwbrygbi) March 5, 2017

The kid looked pretty bashful after being sent to the sin bin, so Owens decided to reward him for being a good sport.

This is why rugby is the greatest team sport in the world. Anyone know the ballboy? Will send him my match Jersey to keep. #goodsport https://t.co/2Hk2zjXIcI — Nigel Owens MBE (@Nigelrefowens) March 4, 2017

Owens has 244,000 followers on Twitter, so he was able to get in contact with the ball boy. He said he’ll put the jersey in the mail as soon as he washes it.