Watch: NBA impersonator mocks Lonzo and LaVar Ball and it's perfect
Basketball impersonator Brandon Armstrong took a moment to capitalize on all the recent Lonzo Ball hype that has mainly come from his father LaVar Ball.
In a new video shared on his YouTube channel, Armstrong nails LaVar Ball's recent comments and praise about how his son is going to be the next greatest basketball player.
Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) & @LavarBall Be Like… 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/aClWwejhAT— B.A. (@BdotAdot5) March 16, 2017
“Back in my heyday, I would kill Michael Jordan one-on-one" is one of his most famous lines and you bet it's in there.