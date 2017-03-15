Basketball impersonator Brandon Armstrong took a moment to capitalize on all the recent Lonzo Ball hype that has mainly come from his father LaVar Ball.

In a new video shared on his YouTube channel, Armstrong nails LaVar Ball's recent comments and praise about how his son is going to be the next greatest basketball player.

“Back in my heyday, I would kill Michael Jordan one-on-one" is one of his most famous lines and you bet it's in there.