Extra Mustard

Watch: NBA impersonator mocks Lonzo and LaVar Ball and it's perfect

SI Wire
24 minutes ago

Basketball impersonator Brandon Armstrong took a moment to capitalize on all the recent Lonzo Ball hype that has mainly come from his father LaVar Ball.

In a new video shared on his YouTube channel, Armstrong nails LaVar Ball's recent comments and praise about how his son is going to be the next greatest basketball player.

LaVar Ball’s hottest takes, ranked

“Back in my heyday, I would kill Michael Jordan one-on-one" is one of his most famous lines and you bet it's in there.

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters