I’ve always said the only way to truly appreciate the Space Jam soundtrack. You need that extra smooth sound with the authentic cracks and pops to get a true taste of the high stakes Michael Jordan faced against the Monstars.

Wouldn’t you know it, the full soundtrack is being released again on vinyl April 22. This is good news for anyone who missed the original vinyl pressing in 1996. The cheapest copy of the first press I can find online is $204 and it’s going elsewhere for as much as $350.

The soundtrack is actually way better than you might remember. It’s where R. Kelly’s hit single “I Believe I Can Fly” was first released with the film and the B-Real, Coolio, Method Man, LL Cool J, Busta Rhymes track “Hit ’Em High” is also surprisingly awesome.

Of course, everyone’s favorite track off the album was the theme song by Quad City DJs, which hasn’t aged as well.