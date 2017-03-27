Man runs 211 laps on indoor 200-meter track, breaks indoor marathon world record
Chris Zablocki, a Dartmouth graduate and U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials qualifier, ran 211 laps at the Armory Track and Field Center's 200-meter track to break the indoor marathon world record in two hours, 21 minutes and 48 seconds.
Zablocki broke the previous world record of 2:21:56 by Malcolm Richards. Zablocki's final two laps were both clocked under 40 seconds.
He earned $5,000 for breaking the world record and $1,000 for the victory.
43-year-old Laura Manninen also broke the women's world record with her 2:42:30 mark. She also took home $6,000.