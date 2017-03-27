Auburn softball player nearly fights with opposing coach

Auburn softball player Haley Fagan got into an altercation with Florida coach Tim Walton during the postgame handshake line, and I think she would've punched him in the face if her teammates didn't get in the way. There is a history as Walton used to coach Fagan's sisters at Florida before he dismissed them from the team.

Gamecock Jesus is going to the Final Four

Raise your hand if you had South Carolina advancing to the Final Four in your bracket. Me neither. But they are going to Phoenix and thanks to a successful GoFundMe campaign, Gamecock Jesus will be joining them. If you aren't aware, Gamecock Jesus (real name Carlton Thompson) is a 1982 South Carolina grad and diehard Gamecocks fan.

Good news, Las Vegas Raiders fans

A Raiders-themed brothel is opening in Vegas, and I have a feeling it's going to be very popular with athletes. The VIP section, which will be staffed with over 20 working girls called either the ‘Wide Receivers’ or ‘Hookerettes’, will be exclusively available to Raiders players and other top athletes.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Hannah Kirkelie: Lovely Lady of the Day 1 28 Close expandIcon 1 28 Close

Hannah Kirkelie is No. 3 in my Hannah Power Rankings, behind Hannah Ferguson and Hannah Jeter (with Hannah from Girls dead last. She is so annoying). Anyhow, Kirlekie is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

School lunches have gone downhill

I don't want to say this is the saddest school lunch ever, but it kind of is.

Tightrope artist falls, breaks every bone in her face

Lijana Wallenda (of the Flying Wallendas) needed three plates and 72 screws in her face but is expected to make a full recovery.

Here's a fun rumor

Brad Pitt is dating Sandra Bullock. Hope he has more luck than Val Kilmer and his quest to get Cate Blanchett.

Vince Carter slams on Donald Trump

Vince Carter has a shirt of him dunking on Donald Trump and he’s “definitely” going to wear it https://t.co/RifUqwN8VH pic.twitter.com/8heNZvdQiJ — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) March 27, 2017

Triple H shows SI some love

It's fun to look back at moments in history, but it's our duty to work for the future of the @WWE brand. Excellent writeup @JustinBarrasso https://t.co/dtaql6Uq8C — Triple H (@TripleH) March 28, 2017

Who won Legs It?

We're living in the most political unstable era of my lifetime, and the Daily Mail are writing sexist articles about our leader's legs. pic.twitter.com/54uAuAE9Sp — Angry Salmond (@AngrySalmond) March 27, 2017

Paging all women who liked Keds and baseball

Wearing a hat or jersey isn’t the only way to rep your team at the ballpark this season. Keds collaborated with MLB for a baseball and team-themed collection. It’s classic canvas sneaker now looks like a baseball, with red stitching and your favorite team’s logo. Or you can choose from one of the shoes with a logo of one of the 11 of the most popular MLB teams, including the World Series champs Cubs, Mets, Red Sox and more.

Odds & ends

A 16-year-old broke a world record by smashing 111 concrete blocks with his head ... Ichiro's T-shirts now have their own Twitter account ... Russell Westbrook's MVP chances increased after last night's buzzer beater ... The Curry family got a goldendoodle pup ... Shaquille O'Neal ranked the best centers of all time (and didn't make himself No. 1) ... Tinder can be very profitable, at least it was for these guys ... Canada plans to legalize pot in 2018.

Tim Tebow vs. Max Scherzer

​

Tim Tebow hits against Max Scherzer.



It's fun and eventful, and for Tim, it doesn't go well. pic.twitter.com/4oZabpjOYS — Jay White (@JayWhiteSports) March 27, 2017

High schooler breaks backboard, everyone screams a bunch

I love you, robot

This little girl thought a broken water heater is a real life robot. It's just not fair how cute it is pic.twitter.com/TLbuKKEEbY — Ben Tolmachoff (@bentolmachoff) March 27, 2017

Did you catch those Phish references on MSNBC?

Politico's Jake Sherman 'bouncing around the room' over Nunes' changing story regarding WH intel. https://t.co/by3cGvt799 — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) March 27, 2017