Extra Mustard

Tuesday's A.M. Hot Clicks: Hannah Kirkelie; Auburn softball player nearly fights coach

Andy Gray
Monday March 27th, 2017

Auburn softball player nearly fights with opposing coach

Auburn softball player Haley Fagan got into an altercation with Florida coach Tim Walton during the postgame handshake line, and I think she would've punched him in the face if her teammates didn't get in the way. There is a history as Walton used to coach Fagan's sisters at Florida before he dismissed them from the team.

Gamecock Jesus is going to the Final Four

Raise your hand if you had South Carolina advancing to the Final Four in your bracket. Me neither. But they are going to Phoenix and thanks to a successful GoFundMe campaign, Gamecock Jesus will be joining them. If you aren't aware, Gamecock Jesus (real name Carlton Thompson) is a 1982 South Carolina grad and diehard Gamecocks fan. 

Good news, Las Vegas Raiders fans

A Raiders-themed brothel is opening in Vegas, and I have a feeling it's going to be very popular with athletes. The VIP section, which will be staffed with over 20 working girls called either the ‘Wide Receivers’ or ‘Hookerettes’, will be exclusively available to Raiders players and other top athletes.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Hannah Kirkelie :: Wilhelmina Models
Hannah Kirkelie :: Wilhelmina Models
Hannah Kirkelie :: @hannahkirkelie/Instagram
Hannah Kirkelie :: @hannahkirkelie/Instagram
Hannah Kirkelie :: @hannahkirkelie/Instagram
Hannah Kirkelie :: @hannahkirkelie/Instagram
Hannah Kirkelie :: @hannahkirkelie/Instagram
Hannah Kirkelie :: @hannahkirkelie/Instagram
Hannah Kirkelie :: @hannahkirkelie/Instagram
Hannah Kirkelie :: @hannahkirkelie/Instagram
Hannah Kirkelie :: @hannahkirkelie/Instagram
Hannah Kirkelie :: @hannahkirkelie/Instagram
Hannah Kirkelie :: @hannahkirkelie/Instagram
Hannah Kirkelie :: @hannahkirkelie/Instagram
Hannah Kirkelie :: Wilhelmina Models
Hannah Kirkelie :: Wilhelmina Models
Hannah Kirkelie :: Wilhelmina Models
Hannah Kirkelie :: Wilhelmina Models
Hannah Kirkelie :: @hannahkirkelie/Instagram
Hannah Kirkelie :: @hannahkirkelie/Instagram
Hannah Kirkelie :: @hannahkirkelie/Instagram
Hannah Kirkelie :: @hannahkirkelie/Instagram
Hannah Kirkelie :: Wilhelmina Models
Hannah Kirkelie :: Wilhelmina Models
Hannah Kirkelie :: Wilhelmina Models
Hannah Kirkelie :: Wilhelmina Models
Hannah Kirkelie :: Wilhelmina Models
Hannah Kirkelie :: Wilhelmina Models
Hannah Kirkelie :: @hannahkirkelie/Instagram
Hannah Kirkelie :: @hannahkirkelie/Instagram
Hannah Kirkelie :: @hannahkirkelie/Instagram
Hannah Kirkelie :: @hannahkirkelie/Instagram
Hannah Kirkelie :: @hannahkirkelie/Instagram
Hannah Kirkelie :: @hannahkirkelie/Instagram
Hannah Kirkelie :: Wilhelmina Models
Hannah Kirkelie :: Wilhelmina Models
Hannah Kirkelie :: Wilhelmina Models
Hannah Kirkelie :: Wilhelmina Models
Hannah Kirkelie :: @hannahkirkelie/Instagram
Hannah Kirkelie :: @hannahkirkelie/Instagram
Hannah Kirkelie :: @hannahkirkelie/Instagram
Hannah Kirkelie :: @hannahkirkelie/Instagram
Hannah Kirkelie :: Wilhelmina Models
Hannah Kirkelie :: Wilhelmina Models
Hannah Kirkelie :: @hannahkirkelie/Instagram
Hannah Kirkelie :: @hannahkirkelie/Instagram
Hannah Kirkelie :: Wilhelmina Models
Hannah Kirkelie :: Wilhelmina Models
Hannah Kirkelie :: Wilhelmina Models
Hannah Kirkelie :: Wilhelmina Models
Hannah Kirkelie :: Wilhelmina Models
Hannah Kirkelie :: Wilhelmina Models
Hannah Kirkelie :: @hannahkirkelie/Instagram
Hannah Kirkelie :: @hannahkirkelie/Instagram
Hannah Kirkelie :: @hannahkirkelie/Instagram
Hannah Kirkelie :: @hannahkirkelie/Instagram
Hannah Kirkelie: Lovely Lady of the Day
1 28
Close
expandIcon
1 28
Close

Hannah Kirkelie is No. 3 in my Hannah Power Rankings, behind Hannah Ferguson and Hannah Jeter (with Hannah from Girls dead last. She is so annoying). Anyhow, Kirlekie is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

School lunches have gone downhill

I don't want to say this is the saddest school lunch ever, but it kind of is.

Tightrope artist falls, breaks every bone in her face

Lijana Wallenda (of the Flying Wallendas) needed three plates and 72 screws in her face but is expected to make a full recovery.

Here's a fun rumor

Brad Pitt is dating Sandra Bullock. Hope he has more luck than Val Kilmer and his quest to get Cate Blanchett.

Vince Carter slams on Donald Trump

Triple H shows SI some love

Who won Legs It?

Paging all women who liked Keds and baseball

Wearing a hat or jersey isn’t the only way to rep your team at the ballpark this season. Keds collaborated with MLB for a baseball and team-themed collection. It’s classic canvas sneaker now looks like a baseball, with red stitching and your favorite team’s logo. Or you can choose from one of the shoes with a logo of one of the 11 of the most popular MLB teams, including the World Series champs Cubs, Mets, Red Sox and more.

Odds & ends

A 16-year-old broke a world record by smashing 111 concrete blocks with his head ... Ichiro's T-shirts now have their own Twitter account ... Russell Westbrook's MVP chances increased after last night's buzzer beater ... The Curry family got a goldendoodle pup ... Shaquille O'Neal ranked the best centers of all time (and didn't make himself No. 1) ... Tinder can be very profitable, at least it was for these guys ... Canada plans to legalize pot in 2018.

Tim Tebow vs. Max Scherzer

High schooler breaks backboard, everyone screams a bunch

I love you, robot

Did you catch those Phish references on MSNBC?

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters