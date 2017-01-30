Extra Mustard

Quiz: How well do you remember the Super Bowl’s greatest moments?


2 hours ago

Everyone knows which Giants receiver pinned the ball to his helmet against the Patriots and the name of the big Bears defensive tackle who rumbled into the end zone in Super Bowl XX. But do you know the more miniscule details of the biggest moments in Super Bowl history? Take the quiz below and find out. 

 

If you want to brag (or complain) about your score, let us know on Twitter or Facebook

Oh, and Bills fans can thank us for leaving out references to their four straight losses. 

