Down
enlarge
NBA Power Rankings: Jazz have league's lowest-scoring defense
0:50 | NBA
NBA Power Rankings: Jazz have league's lowest-scoring defense
NBA

Draymond flattens LeBron as Warriors send reminder to NBA

Quickly

  • The Warriors snapped a four-game losing streak against the Cavaliers with a blowout victory Monday night.
Ben Golliver
an hour ago

The last time LeBron James visited Oracle Arena, his high-flying, full-court block provided the indelible moment for the Cavaliers’ first championship. On Monday James was again in the middle of an open-court play that defined another highly-anticipated showdown with the Warriors, except this time he barely made it over half-court before being flattened. 

Golden State scored a 126-91 home win over Cleveland on Monday, in a game that mimicked previous one-sided contests between these two championship clubs in Oakland. Last January, the Warriors dealt the Cavaliers their worst loss of the year, a 132-98 defeat that cost coach David Blatt his job days later. Then, in the Finals, Golden State posted a 15-point win in Game 1 and a demoralizing “This series looks over” 33-point win in Game 2 before James led Cleveland to its unprecedented comeback.

NBA
The Warriors' Custody Dispute Over The Ball

Instead of soaring to smother an Andre Iguodala lay-up attempt from behind, James was crashing to the hardwood, on the wrong side of a flagrant foul from Draymond Green. After leveling the Cavaliers’ four-time MVP, who lay prone on the court and then stroked his beard in apparent pain, Green then walked towards a group of fans seated courtside and threw his arms and legs into the air to mock James’ reaction.

“Just in the heat of the moment of the game, having some fun,” Green said of his flailing, while wearing a wide smile. It was hardly Green’s only provocative moment of the night, as he said on the TNT broadcast and in his post-game interview that he considered Cavaliers/Warriors to be a “rivalry,” even though James had recently downplayed such talk.

Ezra Shaw/Getty

For James, the night will surely be direct-deposited into his motivational memory bank, right next to Green’s “They suck, yeah” and Klay Thompson’s “This is a man’s league.” The 35-point loss stings not only because of Green’s hit and the subsequent preening, but also because it was the worst defeat of Cleveland’s season. What’s more, after posting a minus-34 in Cleveland’s loss last January—the worst plus/minus mark of his career—James finished with a minus-32 in 35 minutes on Monday, which stands as the second-worst.

The Warriors will cherish this win on several counts, even if they didn’t get a chance to iron out their late-game issues. The victory snapped a four-game losing streak to Cleveland. It snapped Kevin Durant’s five-game losing streak in head-to-head match-ups with James (the last time Durant beat James, they were in Oklahoma City and Miami, respectively). And it marked Golden State’s most impressive win of the season after losing its opener to San Antonio and collapsing in the fourth quarter against Cleveland on Christmas.

Stephen Curry (20 points, 11 assists) was masterful, particularly with the pass. Durant (21 points, six rebounds) played a smart all-around game, avoiding isolation situations, getting out in transition for easy points, and turning up the defensive intensity, including one highlight block on James. And Green delivered a triple-double (11 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists) with five blocks in the type of high-impact performance that is worthy of an All-Star starting spot. The Cavaliers, who gave up 78 first-half points, didn’t bother prolonging the agony, as Tyronn Lue pulled James and his other starters with more than six minutes left in the fourth.

NBA
If DeMarcus Cousins Stays In Sacramento, Who Wins?

More than anything, though, the Warriors’ victory was a reminder that they possess the NBA’s highest ceiling. Their ball movement was crisp (37 assists on 46 field goals), their defensive energy was excellent, and sixth man Andre Iguodala far outclassed Cleveland’s second unit. This version of the Warriors – unselfish, focused and enjoying home-court advantage -- is close to unbeatable. Of course, it didn’t help that the Cavaliers were stuck in a mini-swoon (losing three of their last four), on the final night of a six-game road trip, and without the full services of J.R. Smith and Kevin Love (who injured his back and sat out the second half). 

If everything unfolds as expected, come June these teams will face off in the Finals for the third straight year. Go ahead and start bracing now for Green’s mock flailing replayed thousands of times in the run-up to that series, as it will fit nicely into a montage with his suspension-inducing below-the-belt hit to James in Game 4 of the 2016 Finals.

James responded to that shot with perhaps the greatest three-game stretch in Finals history. How he responds to this one, and whether this version of the Warriors is better prepared physically and mentally to withstand his peak play, may well decide the 2017 title. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters