NBA

Report: Carmelo Anthony, Phil Jackson to meet this week

SI Wire
2 hours ago

Knicks president Phil Jackson will meet with Carmelo Anthony this week in the wake of a critical column written by one of Jackson’s confidants, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reports.

Jackson’s close friend Charley Rosen has stirred up a controversy in recent days, writing on Tuesday for FanRag Sports that Anthony “has outlived his usefulness in New York.” That article made its way to Anthony, who responded on Sunday.

“If they feel like my time in New York is over I guess that’s a conversation we should have,” he said following a loss to the Raptors

Anthony said after Monday’s game against the Hawks that he hadn’t heard from Knicks brass regarding the column, and that he’s always around to talk.

“If they want to come talk to me, I’m around them guys every day,” he said. “I don’t want this to be going back and forth with me and management because it’s really nothing.”

Anthony would have to waive his no-trade clause if New York agreed to ship him elsewhere—something he hasn’t considered doing. He’s now averaging 22.2 points and six rebounds on 43% shooting in 41 games this season.

– Kenny Ducey

