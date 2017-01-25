The Knicks approached the Cavaliers with a trade proposal centered around exchanging Carmelo Anthony for Kevin Love, ESPN’s Marc Stein and Chris Haynes report.

The Cavaliers had no interest in the trade, according to the reprot.

Anthony’s relationship with Knicks brass has appeared rocky recently. After a confidante of team president Phil Jackson published a piece online arguing it was time for the Knicks to move on from Anthony, Anthony became agitated. He met last week with Jackson to discuss his concerns, a meeting that was reportedly productive.

LeBron James express frustration with his team’s roster on Tuesday and Anthony said Wednesday that he believes his good friend James would like the opportunity to team up.

Anthony, 32, would need to waive his no-trade clause to leave the Knicks.