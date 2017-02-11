Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has a minor meniscus tear in his left knee, 76ers GM Bryan Colangeo confirmed.

The injury was first reported by Derek Bodner.

Embiid won't have to have surgery on his knee, Bodner reports. The center, who left Philadelphia's win over the Trail Blazers on Jan. 20 with an injury, has missed 11 of the team's last 12 games. Colangelo said he believes Embiid's pain is related to his bone bruise.

Embiid acknowledged his health problems in comments to reporters on Saturday.

“I'm not healthy,” Embiid said, according to CSN Philly. “Got to take care of my knee, this bone bruise. It's been on and off. Work out and then swells up a little but and then got to slow it down. Like I said, it's all about patience. But no, I'm not healthy … I'm not able to play right now.”

Embiid, who danced on stage with Meek Mill at a concert on Friday, is reportedly considered day-to-day.

In 31 games this year, Embiid is averaging 20.2 points and 7.8 rebounds. The No. 3 pick in the 2014 draft missed the first two seasons of his career due to injuries.

The 76ers are 19–34 this season, second–worst in the Eastern Conference.