NBA

Report: 76ers' Joel Embiid has low–grade meniscus tear in left knee

SI Wire
an hour ago

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has a minor meniscus tear in his left knee, 76ers GM Bryan Colangeo confirmed

The injury was first reported by Derek Bodner. 

Embiid won't have to have surgery on his knee, Bodner reports. The center, who left Philadelphia's win over the Trail Blazers on Jan. 20 with an injury, has missed 11 of the team's last 12 games. Colangelo said he believes Embiid's pain is related to his bone bruise. 

Embiid acknowledged his health problems in comments to reporters on Saturday. 

“I'm not healthy,” Embiid said, according to CSN Philly. “Got to take care of my knee, this bone bruise. It's been on and off. Work out and then swells up a little but and then got to slow it down. Like I said, it's all about patience. But no, I'm not healthy … I'm not able to play right now.”

Embiid, who danced on stage with Meek Mill at a concert on Friday, is reportedly considered day-to-day. 

In 31 games this year, Embiid is averaging 20.2 points and 7.8 rebounds. The No. 3 pick in the 2014 draft missed the first two seasons of his career due to injuries. 

The 76ers are 19–34 this season, second–worst in the Eastern Conference. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters