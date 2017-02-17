NBA

NBA trade rumors: Latest news, buzz as deadline approaches

SI Wire
17 minutes ago

All-Star weekend is here, and the 2017 NBA trade deadline is less than a week away.

Teams have until Thursday at 3 p.m. ET to get deals done. The moves has begun in earnest, with Serge Ibaka headed to Toronto from Orlando and Mason Plumlee joining Denver from Portland. Jahlil Okafor and a number of other big names are believed to be on the block. Stay tuned.

Check back for updates as the trade deadline approaches.

• Celtics GM Danny Ainge says the team is not looking for a short-term fix at the deadline. (MassLive.com)

• The Raptors aren’t planning to deal any of their young assets after moving to add Serge Ibaka. (Toronto Star)

• The Pistons have explored the trade market for Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson. (Zach Lowe, ESPN)

• Derrick Williams will sign a minimum deal with the Cavaliers, continue his comeback, and then hope to raise his value on the market this off-season.(Cleveland Plain-Dealer)

• The Sixers remain very active regarding everyone except for Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. (Steve Kyler, Basketball Insiders)

• In a radio interview with Sirius XM, Anthony Davis affirmed his desire to stay with the Pelicans long-term.

• Davis also said he will be involved in helping the Pelicans bring back free agent to-be Jrue Holiday. (ESPN)

• The Celtics and Bulls may rekindle talks about Jimmy Butler, but the Celtics are unwilling to deal the Nets’ 2017 first-round pick, which currently has the best odds to be No. 1 overall. (Chicago Tribune)

• The Nets continue to ask for two first-round picks for Brook Lopez. (ESPN)

