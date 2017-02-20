NBA

Isaiah Thomas tweets emoji, Twitter freaks out about possible Celtics trade

Extra Mustard
23 minutes ago

Welcome to NBA trade rumors season, when the basketball world is on edge and far too willing to attribute meaning to the slightest clue of an imminent trade. 

In the latest episode of Twitter overreactions, Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas tweeted a single emoji and everyone freaked out. 

What could it mean? Was he watching a particularly drama-filled episode of The Bachelor? Did he just see something shocking through his bedroom window? Did he poke himself in the eye?

Twitter came up with several theories on the meaning of Thomas's cryptic tweet, few of which had to do with the condition of his actual eyeballs. 

According to Celtics assistant general manager Mike Zarren, within minutes of the tweet's appearance on the internet, he received inquiries from around 20 reporters on whether it meant a deal was coming before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline.

The apparent overreaction wasn't without reason, though. As Celtics reporter Jay King pointed out, the last time Thomas tweeted the same emoji, Al Horford announced he had signed with Boston shortly afterward. 

The Celtics have reportedly had conversations with the Bulls about acquiring Jimmy Butler, but maybe Thomas had just showered and accidentally gotten shampoo in his eyes. 

We may never know.

– Erin Flynn

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters