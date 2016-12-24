The Cleveland Browns won their first game of the season on Saturday, meaning that the 2008 Detroit Lions remain the only team in NFL history to finish 0–16. And for some Lions fans, that's cause for celebration.

You might think that Detroit fans would hope for Cleveland to match the Lions' futility. Some fans certainly did. But on Twitter, a number of Lions fans celebrated the Browns' win because it allows the Lions to maintain their title as the only team in NFL history to finish the year 0–16. (The 1976 Buccaneers also finished winless, but they were only 0–14.)

Desperate Lions fans will take whatever they can get.

So happy the Browns won. 0-16 will always be a part of the Lions legacy. At least we have that #detroitvseverybody — Shane Darrow (@ShaneDarrow) December 24, 2016

Lions have successfully maintained their 0-16 championship belt — Champ Kozlowski (@NAK_IV) December 24, 2016

& the Lions hold onto the record of being the only team to go 0-16 🤙🏽 — Lydia Richards (@lydiarichards43) December 24, 2016

YEAH THE LIONS ARE STILL THE ONLY TEAM TO EVER GO 0-16 WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO — nate (@Marky_Marks19) December 24, 2016

0-16 is the best worst record Lions fans all enjoy holding — Brendan (@BBush13) December 24, 2016

The lions are the only team to ever be 0-16. Our record is safe — tommy (@tommysulli) December 24, 2016

Thanks to the Browns for keeping the Lions as the only team to go 0-16 — Joyful Josh (@elvy_josh) December 24, 2016

Hopefully sole possession of the 0–16 record will comfort Lions fans after they finish blowing the NFC North next week.