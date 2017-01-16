NFL

Super Bowl LI ticket prices drop after Cowboys lose

SI Wire
an hour ago

The resale market for Super Bowl LI tickets took a dramatic drop after the Dallas Cowboys were eliminated by the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Playoff.

Dallas won 13 games and was the NFC's top seed, but was ousted when Packers kicker Mason Crosby drilled a long field goal as time expired to give Green Bay a 34–31 win.

Before Sunday' game, the cheapest ticket to get into Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston was $4,195 on Stubhub, according to ESPN's Darren Rovell.

The price went down to $3,349 immediately after the game.



"The threat of the Cowboys playing in a Super Bowl within a four-hour drive of their home stadium was propping up get-in ticket prices to unprecedented levels," said Patrick Ryan, co-founder of Eventellect, a Houston-based ticket distribution company.

NRG stadium was also the site of Super Bowl XXXVIII after the 2003 season, a game won by the New England Patriots 32–29 over the Carolina Panthers.

- Scooby Axson

