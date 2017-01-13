Extra Mustard

Your ultimate guide to Houston's best Super Bowl LI parties, events

  • Don’t have tickets to the game or just want to party in Houston for Super Bowl LI? We’ve got you covered with a round-up of all of the events leading up to the big game.
SI.com Staff
Super Bowl LI is coming to Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, but the celebrations in and around the city will be happening all week. If you're looking to get into NRG Stadium and watch the game, you can buy Super Bowl LI tickets here—tickets start at $4,200. But if you’re want to party in Houston before the big game—or will be in the area but don’t plan on going into the stadium—there are lots of events, parties and festivals going on that you won't want to miss.

The main event for fans is the NFL Experience, which will be open the weekend before the Super Bowl on Jan. 28-29 and Wednesday, Feb. 1 through Feb. 5, at the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston. The event will feature interactive games, football clinics, merchandise, player autograph sessions and more. Tickets to the NFL Experience are $35 for adults and $25 for children ages 12 and younger and can be purchased online through Ticketmaster.com.

Also starting on Jan. 28 is another experiential event, Super Bowl LIVE, being held at Discovery Green Park in downtown Houston. This free, nine-day fan festival will have a NASA-engineered virtual-reality exhibit, live music and more. 

For more events and parties happening in Houston for Super Bowl LI, and information on where to buy tickets, check our list below.

Saturday, January 28

• NFL Experience, George R. Brown Convention Center

• Super Bowl LIVE,  Discovery Green Park.

Sunday, January 29

• NFL Experience, George R. Brown Convention Center

• Super Bowl LIVE,  Discovery Green Park.

Monday, January 30

• Super Bowl Opening Night fueled by Gatorade: Fans watch as players, coaches meet with the media in Houston for the first time, Minute Maid Park

Wednesday, February 1

• NFL Experience, George R. Brown Convention Center

• Super Bowl LIVE,  Discovery Green Park.

Thursday, February 2

• NFL Experience, George R. Brown Convention Center

The Big Texas Party: Barbecue, beer and bourbon, Silver Street Studios.

Friday, February 3       

• NFL Experience, George R. Brown Convention Center

Leather and Laces: Celebrity big game event, Hughes Manor

Super Bowl Gospel Celebration: A night of music and inspirational messages featuring the Players Choir, with current and former NFL players, Lakewood Church

Saturday, February 4

• NFL Experience, George R. Brown Convention Center

• Athletes in Action Super Bowl Breakfast: CBS sportscaster James Brown hosts the event, in its 30th year, Marriott Marquis

Leather and Laces: Celebrity big game event, Hughes Manor

Taste of the NFL: Food, fun and football, University of Houston

Maxim Super Bowl Party, Smart Financial Centre in Sugarland, Texas

• Playboy Super Bowl Party, Spire Nightclub

Rolling Stone Super Bowl Party: Featuring Diplo and Nas, Museum Of Fine Arts

Lil Wayne and Celebrity Friends Super Bowl Party: Live music, celebrites and more, Ayva Center Concert Hall

Sunday, February 5

• NFL Experience, George R. Brown Convention Center

Texas Tailgate 50 Super Bowl Party: All-you-can-eat-and-drink event hosted by former Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl champion Daryl "Moose" Johnston, Crowne Plaza at NRG Stadium

Super Bowl LI game, NRG Stadium

Super Bowl LI isn't the only thing happening in Houston in February. Just two weeks after the big game, don't miss VIBES by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit festival, where you can join the SI swimsuit models in Houston on Feb. 17 and Feb. 18 for the best in music, food, culture and more.

