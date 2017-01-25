NFL

Roger Goodell doesn’t think handing Super Bowl trophy to Tom Brady would be awkward

SI Wire
2 hours ago

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell does not believe that handing Tom Brady the Lombardi Trophy would be awkward if the New England Patriots win the Super Bowl.

“Not for a second,” Goodell said. “This is one of the great opportunities. We have two dominant teams playing in the Super Bowl. The Patriots and Falcons have both earned the opportunity to be there. They deserve it and whoever wins that championship is going to have to earn it because these are great teams. I'm going to be thrilled. Tom Brady is one of the all-time greats. He has been for several years. He's on the precipice of at least potentially winning his fifth Super Bowl ring. He's an extraordinary player, great performer and surefire Hall of Famer so it would be an honor.”

Watch Goodell's comments below:

Goodell did not attend the AFC Championship Game and has not been at Gillette Stadium since the Deflategate scandal hit Brady with a four-game suspension at the start of the season. Fans chanted "Roger, Roger, Roger" and "Where is Roger" at Gillette Stadium during New England's 36–17 win over the Steelers.

The Patriots face the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI on February 5.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters