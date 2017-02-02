Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee has retired from the NFL at the age of 29 to join Barstool Sports.

McAfee, 29, announced his retirement on Comedy Central's “Barstool Rundown” on Wednesday night. He penned a letter to his fans in Indiana on Twitter.

He recently decided to skip the Pro Bowl to undergo his third knee operation in four years. He is coming off a season in which he led the NFL with a 49.3-yard punting average.

McAfee has been a member of the Colts organization since the 2009. He served as a place kicker and soccer player at West Virginia.

McAfee is also known for his stand-up comedy and recently performed to benefit homeless Indianapolis veterans.