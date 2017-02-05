NFL

WATCH: Lady Gaga enters Super Bowl halftime show by jumping from stadium roof

Extra Mustard
an hour ago

Lady Gaga entered NRG Stadium through the roof for Sunday's Super Bowl halftime performance and opened with a patriotic song.

She jumped from the roof and was suspended with cables onto the stage in the middle of the field.

It was reported last month that Gaga planned on using the roof as part of her performance.

NRG's Stadium has a retractable fabric roof that can open and close in under 10 minutes.

For weeks, lawyers and technicians worked trying to devise a plan to enable Gaga's vision for the performance to come to fruition on live television. Another option was a pre-taped commercial.

