Lady Gaga entered NRG Stadium through the roof for Sunday's Super Bowl halftime performance and opened with a patriotic song.

She jumped from the roof and was suspended with cables onto the stage in the middle of the field.

Do you say roof or ruff pic.twitter.com/H1Hf60GL2W — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) February 6, 2017

Wait, Lady Gaga seriously jumped from the roof pic.twitter.com/Io5SxY4l0i — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) February 6, 2017

It was reported last month that Gaga planned on using the roof as part of her performance.

NRG's Stadium has a retractable fabric roof that can open and close in under 10 minutes.

For weeks, lawyers and technicians worked trying to devise a plan to enable Gaga's vision for the performance to come to fruition on live television. Another option was a pre-taped commercial.