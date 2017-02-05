WATCH: Lady Gaga enters Super Bowl halftime show by jumping from stadium roof
Lady Gaga entered NRG Stadium through the roof for Sunday's Super Bowl halftime performance and opened with a patriotic song.
She jumped from the roof and was suspended with cables onto the stage in the middle of the field.
Do you say roof or ruff pic.twitter.com/H1Hf60GL2W— Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) February 6, 2017
Wait, Lady Gaga seriously jumped from the roof pic.twitter.com/Io5SxY4l0i— SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) February 6, 2017
It was reported last month that Gaga planned on using the roof as part of her performance.
NRG's Stadium has a retractable fabric roof that can open and close in under 10 minutes.
For weeks, lawyers and technicians worked trying to devise a plan to enable Gaga's vision for the performance to come to fruition on live television. Another option was a pre-taped commercial.