Tom Brady and Roger Goodell’s unique history made for an interesting Super Bowl trophy ceremony on Sunday.

Goodell was vilified in New England after suspending Brady four games for his involvement in the Deflategate scandal. Goodell said on Colin Cowherd’s radio show after the AFC Championship Game that handing the trophy to Brady after a Patriots Super Bowl win would be “an honor.”

Though Goodell did not hand the trophy to Brady after the game, shook hands on the field before the trophy presentation.

New England fans in the building also gave Goodell a frosty reception when he took to the stage to hand the trophy to owner Robert Kraft.

They’re booing Goodell MERCILESSLY. pic.twitter.com/Cl0xhxUN8r — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) February 6, 2017

Brady was named Super Bowl MVP after throwing for 466 yards and two touchdowns. He also led an impressive 10-play, 91-yard drive to tie the game in the final minute.