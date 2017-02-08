Olympics

Olympic gold medal skier Maddie Bowman would turn down visit to the White House

an hour ago

Olympic gold medalist Maddie Bowman tells Sports Illustrated that does not plan on visiting the White House under the current administration, if she qualifies for next year's Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Team USA traditionally visits the White House as a team following each Summer and Winter Olympics.

“I probably couldn't see myself – if I do get the opportunity to go to the Olympics and therefore get the opportunity to go to the White House. I don't think I could go,” Bowman tells SI's Maggie Gray.

“I'll probably get criticism but I believe what I believe,” Bowman added. “I have my opinions and that's what makes this country great.”

Bowman won a gold medal at the 2014 Winter Olympics in the ski halfpipe. She is just a podium finish away at an Olympic selection event to automatically qualify for PyeongChang.

Still Dreaming: Hakeem Olajuwon Refuses To Be Shaken By Trump’s Muslim Ban

The news comes after New England Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower, tight end Martellus Bennett and safety Devin McCourty said they will not visit the White House for the traditional championship team visits to the president.

