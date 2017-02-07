Planet Futbol

Watch: Suarez scores after Messi dribble, saved shot vs. Atletico Madrid

SI.com Staff
SI.com Staff
an hour ago

After absorbing a bunch of pressure from Atletico Madrid, Barcelona turned to its star tandem to seize full control of their Copa del Rey semifinal matchup.

Already nursing a 2-1 lead thanks to a road win in Madrid last week, Barcelona added to it via Luis Suarez, who touched home a rebound off a saved Lionel Messi shot, following a classic Messi dribble. The goal, just before halftime, gave Barcelona 1-0 lead on the day and forced Atletico to need two goals in order to extend its stay in the competition.

Messi and Suarez each scored fantastic goals in the first leg, but Antoine Griezmann's late goal gave Atletico Madrid hope entering the second leg at Camp Nou, where Atletico Madrid has not won for 10 years.

Griezmann thought he had scored again to bring Atletico back within one on Tuesday, but he was controversially ruled offside in the 59th minute.

With both players reduced to 10 men after red cards to Sergi Roberto and Yannick Carrasco, Atletico missed another chance in the 78th minute, when Kevin Gameiro was granted a penalty following a whistle on Gerard Pique. He missed the ensuing penalty, though, hitting it high and over the bar and keeping Barcelona in command.

That is, until Gameiro had his next chance. Griezmann unselfishly set up his countryman for a simple finish, setting the stage for a tense final 10 minutes.

The winner will play either Celta Vigo or Deportivo Alaves in the final.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters