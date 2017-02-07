After absorbing a bunch of pressure from Atletico Madrid, Barcelona turned to its star tandem to seize full control of their Copa del Rey semifinal matchup.

Already nursing a 2-1 lead thanks to a road win in Madrid last week, Barcelona added to it via Luis Suarez, who touched home a rebound off a saved Lionel Messi shot, following a classic Messi dribble. The goal, just before halftime, gave Barcelona 1-0 lead on the day and forced Atletico to need two goals in order to extend its stay in the competition.

Gooooooooooool de @LuisSuarez9, gooooooool del @fcbarcelona_es que se pone al frente antes del descanso #beINCopadelRey pic.twitter.com/9H8b8O43Y4 — beIN SPORTS Español (@ESbeINSPORTS) February 7, 2017

Messi and Suarez each scored fantastic goals in the first leg, but Antoine Griezmann's late goal gave Atletico Madrid hope entering the second leg at Camp Nou, where Atletico Madrid has not won for 10 years.

Griezmann thought he had scored again to bring Atletico back within one on Tuesday, but he was controversially ruled offside in the 59th minute.

El @atleti se siente afectado, le anularon un gol por fuera de lugar a @AntoGriezmann que parecía legal #beINCopadelRey pic.twitter.com/CxTrePsFCM — beIN SPORTS Español (@ESbeINSPORTS) February 7, 2017

With both players reduced to 10 men after red cards to Sergi Roberto and Yannick Carrasco, Atletico missed another chance in the 78th minute, when Kevin Gameiro was granted a penalty following a whistle on Gerard Pique. He missed the ensuing penalty, though, hitting it high and over the bar and keeping Barcelona in command.

That is, until Gameiro had his next chance. Griezmann unselfishly set up his countryman for a simple finish, setting the stage for a tense final 10 minutes.

The winner will play either Celta Vigo or Deportivo Alaves in the final.