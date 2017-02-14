Planet Futbol

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus suffers fractured metatarsal

SI.com Staff
SI.com Staff
2 hours ago

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus has suffered a fractured metatarsal, the club confirmed on Tuesday, and he could be out for the next 2-3 months as he recovers, according to reports.

The news is a huge blow for City and Gabriel Jesus, the 19-year-old who has taken no time to acclimate to the Premier League, with three goals in four games since joining from Palmeiras. The Brazil international agreed to sign with Manchester City in the summer for a reported $36 million and joined during the winter transfer window.

The forward suffered the injury in Monday's 2-0 victory over Bournemouth. Gabriel Jesus made the start but was hobbled early and had to come off in the 15th minute, when he was replaced by Sergio Aguero. The Argentina forward, who had fallen out of Pep Guardiola's starting lineup, figures to have new life in City's XI while Gabriel Jesus works his way back.

Planet Futbol
As Champions League resumes, moves aplenty at top, bottom of Europe's major leagues

Manchester City is stopping short of putting a hard timeline on his recovery, saying that the club and player will "undergo further examinations in the coming days to establish the extent of his layoff."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters