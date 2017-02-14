Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus has suffered a fractured metatarsal, the club confirmed on Tuesday, and he could be out for the next 2-3 months as he recovers, according to reports.

The news is a huge blow for City and Gabriel Jesus, the 19-year-old who has taken no time to acclimate to the Premier League, with three goals in four games since joining from Palmeiras. The Brazil international agreed to sign with Manchester City in the summer for a reported $36 million and joined during the winter transfer window.

The forward suffered the injury in Monday's 2-0 victory over Bournemouth. Gabriel Jesus made the start but was hobbled early and had to come off in the 15th minute, when he was replaced by Sergio Aguero. The Argentina forward, who had fallen out of Pep Guardiola's starting lineup, figures to have new life in City's XI while Gabriel Jesus works his way back.

Manchester City is stopping short of putting a hard timeline on his recovery, saying that the club and player will "undergo further examinations in the coming days to establish the extent of his layoff."