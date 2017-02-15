Jurgen Klinsmann may no longer be the U.S. men’s national team coach and technical director, but a Klinsmann is still part of the U.S. program and is in line to play a vital role.

Klinsmann’s son, Jonathan, is a goalkeeper for the U.S. Under-20 national team, and a source says to look for Klinsmann to start for the U.S. on Saturday in the opening game of the CONCACAF U-20 Championship, which will determine which four nations advance from the region to the FIFA U-20 World Cup in South Korea later this year.

Jonathan, who also plays for the University of California, is known for his explosiveness in goal. He's joined on manager Tab Ramos's roster by Georgetown University's JT Marcinkowski.

Jonathan isn’t the only son of a former world-renowned field player who has become a goalkeeper. One of Zinedine Zidane’s sons, Luca, is also a goalie.

There’s no confirmation yet of whether Jurgen Klinsmann will be in Costa Rica for the U.S. games.

The Americans will play Panama, Haiti and Saint Kitts and Nevis in the opening stage, which features three groups of four teams. The top two teams in each group will advance to a second round, which features two groups of three teams. The top two teams in those two groups will advance to the World Cup, while the group winners will play for the region's title.