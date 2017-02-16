Planet Futbol

Zlatan free kick gives Manchester United lead as Pogba brothers square off

Paul Pogba and his brother, Florentin, go head-to-head in the UEFA Europa League, as Manchester United and Saint Etienne meet in the round of 32.

The two Pogbas headline the matchup between Premier League and Ligue 1 clubs, who are both eyeing a place in the last 16. For Manchester United, winning the Europa League would represent another avenue to next season's Champions League, given its fight to finish in the top four in England. In order to do so, Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic & Co. must topple the fifth-place team in France, starting with the away leg on Thursday.

Ibrahimovic got United off to a good start with a goal off a 15th-minute free kick. It wasn't exactly the highlight-reel finish he may have been going for, but as he tried to sneak a low shot under the wall, it took a deflection off a defender and wrong-footed the goalkeeper for an early away goal.

The occasion has Paul and Florentin's other brother, Mathias, rooting for both sides.

Stay tuned here for highlights of key plays and goals throughout the match.

