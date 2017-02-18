CD Guadalajara hosts Club America in a Liga MX "El Super Clasico" on Saturday. It's a matchup of the two most historically successful clubs in Mexican soccer.

Guadalajara is in fourth place in the young Liga MX Clausura season. The 11-time Liga MX champion is coming off a 2-1 win over Atlas.

Club America is off to a slow start, as the twelve-time champion sits in 12th. Club America drew Puebla 0-0 in its last outing.

How to watch

Time: 10:06 p.m. ET

TV: Univision

Live stream: You can watch Chivas–Club America and other live soccer matches on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free 24–hour trial.