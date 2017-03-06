Planet Futbol

Megan Rapinoe says she'll respect U.S. Soccer's national anthem policy

2:12 | Planet Futbol
U.S. Soccer's new national anthem rule sparks debate
Associated Press
Associated Press
an hour ago

Megan Rapinoe says she will respect a new U.S. Soccer Federation policy that says national team players "shall stand respectfully" during national anthems.

The policy was approved last month but came to light Saturday before the U.S. women's national team lost to England in a SheBelieves Cup match. A Fox Soccer analyst posted an image of the rule on Twitter.

The policy comes after Rapinoe knelt during the anthem at a pair of national team matches last year.

"It is an honor to represent the USA and all that we stand for — to be able to pull on the red, white and blue to play a game that I love. I will respect the new bylaw the leadership at USSF has put forward. That said, I believe we should always value the use of our voice and platform to fight for equality of every kind," Rapinoe said in a statement released Monday by her agent.

