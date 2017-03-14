MLS commissioner Don Garber sat down with SI's Grant Wahl at South by Southwest over the weekend in Austin, Texas, for a wide-ranging interview, which can be heard in full on the new Planet Futbol Podcast.

With a spin on technology and the future of the game, Garber talks about the trend of leagues broadcasting games over social media platforms (MLS announced a deal to stream at least 22 games on Facebook this season), video assistant referees (VAR) and its place in MLS and soccer as a whole, the early growing pains and current state of MLS, the possibility of the USA hosting the 2026 World Cup and much more.

In terms of the 2026 event, Garber, who was part of the failed effort to bring the 2022 World Cup to the USA, said, "I do see us bidding. There's been lots of talk about Mexico and Canada joining with the United States, I'm supportive that. It represents a way for our region to show the rest of the world that we could put on a World Cup that would be the best ever."

Garber also indicated that all 12 cities that have bid on expansion franchises would succeed in the league, though only four spots are open for future clubs, and he lauded the potential of Zlatan Ibrahimovic signing with the league (the LA Galaxy have made a recent offer), though he said he was not aware of any bid for his services that has been made.

