Read about the latest sports tech news, innovations, ideas and products that impact players, fans and the sports industry at SportTechie.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers plan to provide an all-access virtual pass to Steelers fans, it was announced Thursday. Through a partnership with Los Angeles-based production studio MANDT VR, fans will be able to experience 360-degree virtual reality video of game day at Heinz Field.

“For many sports enthusiasts, myself included, watching a game on television pales in comparison to experiencing it in person— absorbing the energy and atmosphere of a stadium full of fans,” Neil Mandt, Founder and CEO of MANDT VR, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to work with the Steelers to deliver a virtual experience that immerses viewers in the action, no matter where they are.”

Added Ryan Huzjak, Steelers Vice President of Sales and Marketing in a statement: “We are always looking for new ways to engage with our fans. Allowing Steelers fans to experience game day at Heinz Field through virtual reality is something we are excited about.”

As of now, it’s still unknown how fans will access the footage, whether it will be free or paid and when it will be made available in 2017.