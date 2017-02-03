Read about the latest sports tech news, innovations, ideas and products that impact players, fans and the sports industry at SportTechie.com.

With the NFL season wrapping up Sunday with Super Bowl LI in Houston, SportTechie thought it would be a perfect time to ask a series of four questions to a handful of NFL players. Seven NFL players weighed in on the piece of training technology they could not live without, best follows online and their favorite social media platform.

Here is the full listing of players who participated: Golden Tate (wide receiver, Detroit Lions), Justin Pugh (offensive lineman, New York Giants), Stepfan Taylor (running back, Arizona Cardinals), Andrew Hawkins (wide receiver, Cleveland Browns), T.J. Green (safety, Indianapolis Colts), A.J. Cann (guard, Jacksonville Jaguars) and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (guard, Kansas City Chiefs)

Golden Tate, Wide Receiver, Detroit Lions

1. What piece of training technology could you not live without and why?

I couldn’t live without my Apple Watch because it tracks my heart rate, distance traveled, amount of steps taken. In addition to that I don’t have to pause a workout to check and reply to messages.

2. What is your favorite social media platform and why?

My favorite social media platform is Instagram because I’m a visual guy. I like to look at pictures and videos. It’s a great way to keep up with friends!

3. Who is your favorite follow on social media and why? Could be on any platform, sports-related or not?

BODYARMOR Instagram. They always post new flavors and cool pictures and videos featuring me and our other athletes.

4. Do you have a favorite social media post you’ve shared with fans? If so, what is it?

My favorite posts to share with my fans are cool pictures taken by the Detroit photographers. I also like to share my terrible golf swing because in a perfect world that would be my second career!

Justin Pugh, Offensive Lineman, New York Giants

1. What piece of training technology could you not live without and why?

The Giants use some incredible technology from Catapult that monitors our movements — strides, frequencies, speed, etc. — and our work load during practice. We utilize them in our pads in practice throughout the year, and it’s been a huge asset in understanding my body and learning to be more efficient.

2. What is your favorite social media platform and why?

I think that every platform (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat for me) has their own benefits, but Instagram is my favorite overall right now. With Twitter, it can be tough with trolls and people just trying to say things to get your attention, whereas Instagram feels more like you’re sharing insight into your world and seeing that on the other end with family, friends, etc.

3. Who is your favorite follow on social media and why? Could be on any platform, sports-related or not.

My newest favorite has got to be Salt Bae – I actually did an impersonation of him on my Instagram recently. Barstool Sports has got to be an all-time favorite though — they post a lot of relatable and entertaining content.

4. Do you have a favorite social media post you’ve shared with fans? If so, what is it?

One of my all-time favorite posts was through Uninterrupted via Twitter on Christmas Eve last year. I got to celebrate making the playoffs for the first time and at the same point, I was with my entire family having our holiday traditions. It was a deeply personal moment and one that I’ll never forget — I loved being able to share that with fans through UN.

"The @Giants are going to the playoffs for the first time in my career." Good news for @JustinPugh, who is having a great #ChristmasEve! 🎄 pic.twitter.com/FUJSuCOesG — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) December 25, 2016

Stepfan Taylor, Running Back, Arizona Cardinals

1. What piece of training technology could you not live without and why?

Any form of foam roller (Hyperice Vyper Foam Roller to Rumble Roller) or Roller Sticks. I have no idea how I managed to compete pre-foam-roller-life. Foam rollers are crucial for me to release any muscle tension throughout my body and help prevent injuries, allowing me to perform at my highest level for as long as possible.

2. What is your favorite social media platform and why?

Currently, my favorite social media platform is Instagram. Instagram’s “Stories” put it over Snapchat for me. Now, I am able to create a certain vibe on my profile with just my photography photos but still allow my followers to experience my personality with the Stories feature. I am able to show different dimensions of myself.

3. Who is your favorite follow on social media and why? Could be on any platform, sports-related or not.

I really enjoy watching Casey Neistat’s videos on YouTube. I appreciate his editing skills and the content that he produced/produces on his vlog. Casey’s videos have inspired me to travel and be more adventurous, dust off my video editing skills and stay up-to-date with new technology.

4. Do you have a favorite social media post you’ve shared with fans? If so, what is it?

I think my Snapchat video posts are my favorites, because my profile is private. The videos are usually spur-of-the-moments ideas or whatever pops into my head. Making funny videos is therapeutic for me. I enjoy making people laugh. So, when someone tells me that they cannot stop laughing at my video and that I should have my own show or something, it makes me feels good.

Andrew Hawkins, Wide Receiver, Cleveland Browns

1. What piece of training technology could you not live without and why?

PlayerTek, personal GPS data. Gives my workouts context. Huge for the offseason because I don’t need someone else to compete against, I can compete against myself.

2. What is your favorite social media platform and why?

Favorite social platform is probably Instagram. I feel like it’s the most comprehensive platform and gives you a little piece of everything.

3. Who is your favorite follow on social media and why? Could be on any platform, sports-related or not.

Favorite follow is RealLifeKaz. Gives my timeline the perfect blend of pop culture and sports, and he says all the jokes I wish I was allowed to say.

4. Do you have a favorite social media post you’ve shared with fans? If so, what is it?

Favorite social media post is probably the video of me jokingly kicking my 2-year-old out of my house for rooting for another player. Deep down I wish I was an Instagram comedian, so that was probably as close as I’ve gotten to date.

Happy birthday to my beautiful mother, i know you enjoyed your day. Boy I wish you were here to see me living my dreams. RIP MOM ❤️😇🙏 A photo posted by AjCann60 (@ajcann60) on Nov 16, 2016 at 3:07pm PST

T.J. Green, Safety, Indianapolis Colts

1. What piece of training technology could you not live without and why?

Ladders.

2. What is your favorite social media platform and why?

Instagram — it’s a way to build your brand as not only a player but also as a person.

3. Who is your favorite follow on social media and why? Could be on any platform, sports-related or not.

Pat McAfee on Twitter — he always knows what to say to the fans (lol).

4. Do you have a favorite social media post you’ve shared with fans? If so, what is it?

Yes, my favorite post would have to be the one I shared on my Instagram displaying my “March of Dimes” custom cleats for the week 17 #MyCauseMyCleats initiative.

Thank you for making me a fighter. Miracle Baby 🙏🏾👶🏾💪🏾👿 Tonight we take the field together #PrematureBirthAwareness #CleatsForCause #7MonthBaby #MNF A photo posted by TJ Green (@bossgreen256) on Dec 5, 2016 at 9:47am PST

A.J. Cann, Guard, Jacksonville Jaguars

1. What piece of training technology could you not live without and why?

I think just a normal rack set because you need that as an athlete. You need to be able to get some bench and squats in

2. What is your favorite social media platform and why?

I enjoy using Instagram because I love capturing those moments throughout my life and sharing them with family and friends

3. Who is your favorite follow on social media and why? Could be on any platform, sports-related or not.

I enjoy following Famouslos32 because he posts about sports a lot, but he is also funny when he makes jokes about athletes

4. Do you have a favorite social media post you’ve shared with fans? If so, what is it?

Yes, personally I just love posting memories of my mom on Instagram because a lot of people don’t know how important she was to me.

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, Guard, Kansas City Chiefs

1. What piece of training technology could you not live without and why?

Shoes to squat with the right heel platform. It gives you that extra stability that allows you to lift heavier and also gives you a better anchor.

2. What is your favorite social media platform and why?

Instagram. I really believe that an image is worth a thousand words, and it’s really easy to use.

3. Who is your favorite follow on social media and why? Could be on any platform, sports-related or not.

I like to follow a French news channel from back home (Montreal). It gives an outsider perspective to big subjects in the United States (It’s called LaPresse).

4. Do you have a favorite social media post you’ve shared with fans? If so, what is it?

It’s the video of the locker room after the San Diego game this year when we learned we won the division.