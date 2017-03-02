Read about the latest sports tech news, innovations, ideas and products that impact players, fans and the sports industry at SportTechie.com.

Challengermode, a Stockholm-based tech-startup that aims to “bring the seriousness of sport to competitive gaming,” recently raised a total of $1.3 million. Part of that money came from an investment from Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is from Sweden.

The 35-year-old Ibrahimovic has won 13 league championships in 15 seasons and has been a prolific goal scorer over the course of his career. And now, Ibrahimovic is an eSports investor.

Ibrahimovic is not the only soccer player to get involved in eSports. Brazil’s Ronaldo Nazario de Lima invested in CNB earlier this year. Ronaldo, as he is best known as, is widely considered the biggest name football player investor in eSports.

Challengermode, which launched in 2014, has worked with companies like Google, Microsoft, Ericsson and Spotify. The money that Challengermode raised will help the company to partner with other brands and eSports organizations.

“We are now seeing the next phase of esports going mainstream around the world, and we couldn’t be more excited by the brands and investors who have chosen to join us in creating tools for players and brands alike to thrive in this booming field,” Challengermode CEO and founder Robel Efrem said in a statement.