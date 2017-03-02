Tech & Media

Manchester United’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic invests in esports company Challengermode

Malika Andrews
2 hours ago

Read about the latest sports tech news, innovations, ideas and products that impact players, fans and the sports industry at SportTechie.com.

Challengermode, a Stockholm-based tech-startup that aims to “bring the seriousness of sport to competitive gaming,” recently raised a total of $1.3 million. Part of that money came from an investment from Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is from Sweden.

Subscribe to the
SportTechie Newsletter

The 35-year-old Ibrahimovic has won 13 league championships in 15 seasons and has been a prolific goal scorer over the course of his career. And now, Ibrahimovic is an eSports investor.

Ibrahimovic is not the only soccer player to get involved in eSports. Brazil’s Ronaldo Nazario de Lima invested in CNB earlier this year. Ronaldo, as he is best known as, is widely considered the biggest name football player investor in eSports.

Challengermode, which launched in 2014, has worked with companies like Google, Microsoft, Ericsson and Spotify. The money that Challengermode raised will help the company to partner with other brands and eSports organizations.

“We are now seeing the next phase of esports going mainstream around the world, and we couldn’t be more excited by the brands and investors who have chosen to join us in creating tools for players and brands alike to thrive in this booming field,” Challengermode CEO and founder Robel Efrem said in a statement.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters