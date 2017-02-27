Tennis

Watch: Serena Williams surprises and plays against two guys on a court while wearing boots

Serena Williams was on a nighttime stroll in San Francisco when she came across two guys playing on a court and suddenly she had the itch to join them.

Williams decided to crash the session with her fiancé Alexis Ohanian and surprised the two players. She asked to hit around with them even though she was wearing boots.

Watch Williams' surprise below:

Who would ever say no to the Greatest of All-Time just showing up and asking to play?

