Serena Williams was on a nighttime stroll in San Francisco when she came across two guys playing on a court and suddenly she had the itch to join them.

Williams decided to crash the session with her fiancé Alexis Ohanian and surprised the two players. She asked to hit around with them even though she was wearing boots.

Watch Williams' surprise below:

Serena played tennis in boots with these 2 guys she saw on a court while she was out on a walk last night. IMAGINE. pic.twitter.com/kWXrTE73M9 — Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) February 27, 2017

Who would ever say no to the Greatest of All-Time just showing up and asking to play?