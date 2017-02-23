Tennis

Beyond the Baseline Podcast: Ryan Harrison

Jon Wertheim
2 hours ago

On the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Sports Illustrated executive editor, Tennis Channel commentator and host Jon Wertheim takes fans between the lines with tennis commentary and exclusive interviews with the top players and newsmakers on the ATP and WTA tours.

On this week's episode, Wertheim talks with Ryan Harrison.

After not dropping a set en route to his first career ATP Title at the Memphis Open last week, Harrison joins the podcast from his home base in Austin, Tx., to talk about his 6-1, 6-4 win over Nikoloz Basilashvili in the final and his feelings after the big win. Harrison talks about how he was able to turn things around in the past six months after a string of poor results and a dropped ranking. After turning pro at the age of 15, Harrison also discusses the ups and downs of his pro career, including his struggles with pressure and expectations, finances and more.

• MORE BEYOND THE BASELINE: Reilly Opelka | Stan Smith

​Also on the podcast, Harrison talks about his younger brother, Christian, and his tennis career, as well as his training and preparation for matches this season.

Listen below and subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or on Stitcher.

Check back next week for another episode of Beyond the Baseline.

 

