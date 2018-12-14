Steelers RB Stevan Ridley 'Fired Up' to Face Patriots After Four Years in New England

Ridley was let go by the Patriots after his rookie contract expired in 2014. 

By Michael Shapiro
December 14, 2018

The Steelers will host the Patriots on Sunday at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh and the contest will mean more just a little bit than just AFC playoff positioning to running back Stevan Ridley.

The Pittsburgh running back said he's "fired up" to face his former team on Sunday, holding a grudge from the end of his New England tenure. Ridley says he was "trashed" by New England after tearing his ACL in 2014 and called the Patriots' move to let him go at the end of the season "very personal", according to the Boston Globe's Kevin Duffy.

“I was trashed after an injury,” Ridley told Duffy. “I’m just going to put it that way. I’m not going to say specifically, but to be a starter for (the Patriots) for four years, to tear my ACL and never get a call back, that’s a tough pill to swallow.”

Ridley was drafted by New England in the third round in 2011. He rushed for 2,817 yards in four seasons and scored 24 touchdowns. He has played for three other teams since leaving the Patriots in free agency. He signed with Pittsburgh in 2017.

The LSU product will have ample opportunity to earn revenge on Sunday. Starting running back James Conner is likely to sit with an ankle injury, which likely leaves the lead role to Ridley. 

Pittsburgh leads the AFC North at 7–5–1 despite losing its last three contests. New England is first in the AFC East at 9–4

